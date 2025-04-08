Tandem Investment Partners LLC Invests $269,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

