Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 18,391 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $98,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ISRG opened at $463.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $542.98 and a 200 day moving average of $532.81.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

