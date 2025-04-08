Will Holland Purchases 299,951 Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) Stock

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) insider Will Holland acquired 299,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,999.51 ($3,818.11).
Will Holland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 20th, Will Holland acquired 765,763 shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,657.63 ($9,747.49).
- On Friday, January 31st, Will Holland purchased 623,153 shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,231.53 ($7,932.19).
Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance
EOG traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.64 ($0.01). 11,972,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Europa Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of £6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.61.
Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.
