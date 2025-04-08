Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,646,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,857 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.62%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 31,983 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $2,060,025.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,413,489.20. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 19,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,283,626.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,318.05. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,547 shares of company stock worth $4,275,553. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Melius Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

