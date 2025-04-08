AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,065 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $35,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in AppLovin by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $232.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total transaction of $18,243,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,045,567.88. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.