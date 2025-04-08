Robert W. Baird Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $78.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.38. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,719,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,633,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $433,254,000 after buying an additional 1,990,515 shares during the period. AE Industrial Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,742,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $210,894,000 after buying an additional 1,363,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,303,355 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $254,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.