Best Leisure Stocks To Follow Now – April 7th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, NetEase, VICI Properties, and MGM Resorts International are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to shares of companies primarily involved in providing recreational, entertainment, and travel-related services. These companies often include those in hospitality, tourism, gaming, and other consumer-oriented leisure industries. Investors typically track these stocks for their potential growth during periods of increased discretionary spending and economic prosperity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,282,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.07. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.31. 5,136,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NTES traded down $7.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.39. 2,518,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.74. NetEase has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,584,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. 4,619,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,083. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

