RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Trading Down 5.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $100.10 and last traded at $101.19. 158,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 640,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.70.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. RPM International’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 12,321.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 271,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 268,971 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in RPM International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.18.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

