Shelton Capital Management Buys 7,598 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,899.96. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total transaction of $2,052,183.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,626.68. This trade represents a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,660 shares of company stock worth $14,095,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $244.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.65. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.42.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

