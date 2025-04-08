Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

Red River Bancshares stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.78. 528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 21.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 140.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

