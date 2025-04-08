Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Red River Bancshares Price Performance
Red River Bancshares stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.78. 528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.47.
Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 21.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares
Red River Bancshares Company Profile
Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Red River Bancshares
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- PayPal Stock: Too Cheap to Ignore, Too Strong to Miss
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Progress Software: Making Progress Driven by the AI Revolution
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Intel-Taiwan Semiconductor Alliance Fuels Turnaround Hopes
Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.