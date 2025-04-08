Fmr LLC Acquires 5,998,760 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998,760 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $956,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

