Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 1.5% increase from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HBR stock opened at GBX 174.80 ($2.23) on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 156.40 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 333.90 ($4.25). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 215.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 246.84. The company has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Alan M. Ferguson purchased 21,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £40,085.32 ($51,025.10). Also, insider Blair Thomas sold 6,653,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.62), for a total value of £13,705,198.54 ($17,445,517.49). 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HBR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 360 ($4.58) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

