Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.78

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Crown Place VCT Stock Performance

Shares of CRWN stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.50. Crown Place VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 31.20 ($0.40). The firm has a market cap of £88.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.09.

Insider Activity at Crown Place VCT

In other Crown Place VCT news, insider Richard Glover purchased 62,227 shares of Crown Place VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,912.64 ($25,347.05). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Place VCT

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom.

