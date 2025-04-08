Piper Sandler Lowers Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $192.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBKR. StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $152.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.17. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

