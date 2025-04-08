Greenland Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 115,000 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 830.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 301,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 268,912 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
NYSE ET opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Alibaba Caught in Tariff Crossfire: Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Can Solid Biosciences Challenge Sarepta in the DMD Market?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Will CrowdStrike’s Goodwill Strategy Pay Off in Revenue Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.