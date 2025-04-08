Greenland Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 115,000 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 830.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 301,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 268,912 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

