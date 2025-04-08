Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,511,474 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,155,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,511,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $661,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

