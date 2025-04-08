Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 14,369 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 2.3 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.74.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.