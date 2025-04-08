APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 29,789 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 516.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,789 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $58,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 20.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,948,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,897,000 after buying an additional 43,215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.0% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,794.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,374.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,035.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,964.70.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

