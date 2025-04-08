Invesco Ltd. Has $774.69 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,490,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $774,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,497,467,000 after buying an additional 72,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,633,000 after purchasing an additional 360,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 966,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies stock opened at $532.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.18.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

