Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,471,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,771,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $552,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $707,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,402 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 295,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,582 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its stake in PayPal by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 7,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 67,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

