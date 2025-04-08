Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 194,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 75,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

FITB stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

