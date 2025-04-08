Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $506.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

