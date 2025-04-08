Faithward Advisors LLC Buys 750 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Copart by 88.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

