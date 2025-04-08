APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 381.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,758,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355,962 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.8% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $286,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,415,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 569,385 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 78,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Bank of America Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $270.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

