Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 16,569,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 29,054,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £603,613.94, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.30.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

