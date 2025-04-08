APG Asset Management N.V. Has $169.49 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1,480.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,453,436 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $169,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 85,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after buying an additional 96,995 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 23,842 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.94.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $124.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.71 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.95.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $131,123.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,277,222.77. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 23,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $3,054,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $16,152,064.50. This trade represents a 15.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,449 shares of company stock worth $15,463,316 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

