Tandem Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,065 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after acquiring an additional 521,932 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,113,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,770,000 after purchasing an additional 139,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.9% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.46 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

