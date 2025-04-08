Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 8,488 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after buying an additional 1,000,722 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after buying an additional 576,214 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,264,000 after acquiring an additional 603,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,644,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

RTX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $136.17. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.41.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

