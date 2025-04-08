Legal & General Group Plc Sells 441,550 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,430,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 441,550 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $369,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Workday by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,855,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,846,000 after acquiring an additional 939,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Workday by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 363,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,865,000 after purchasing an additional 90,592 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Workday by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,677,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 125,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,306,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.18.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $215.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,814.67. This trade represents a 22.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 71,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.58, for a total value of $17,816,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,602,994.26. This represents a 41.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,514 shares of company stock valued at $92,172,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

