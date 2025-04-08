Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 697,976 shares of company stock worth $127,336,102. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $154.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.76 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.