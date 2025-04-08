Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Citizens Jmp

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $124.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day moving average of $166.95. The firm has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $316,257,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,837,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14,608.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,873,000 after buying an additional 1,313,606 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,533,972,000 after acquiring an additional 889,286 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

