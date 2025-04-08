FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $153.41 and last traded at $154.89, with a volume of 595835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.95.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.84.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 570.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

