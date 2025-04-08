Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 125028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COIHY

Croda International Stock Down 5.0 %

Croda International Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.