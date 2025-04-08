Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of ECCC opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24.
About Eagle Point Credit
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Credit
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Intel-Taiwan Semiconductor Alliance Fuels Turnaround Hopes
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Buffett’s Next Oil Bet: Why Occidental Is Different
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Who Led Buybacks to End 2024? Hint: It Wasn’t Big Tech
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.