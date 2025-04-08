Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ECCC opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

