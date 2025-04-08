Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 433183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
