Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 433183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

