Trek Financial LLC Invests $343,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.41.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

