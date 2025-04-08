Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 341.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,291 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,422.98. This represents a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $99.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.63.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

