John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.04 and last traded at $67.17, with a volume of 106983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.52.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

