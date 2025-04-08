John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.04 and last traded at $67.17, with a volume of 106983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.52.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.22%.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.
