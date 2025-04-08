Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $138.37 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 989,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,703 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $138,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 98.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.90. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

