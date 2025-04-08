Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 816136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on THRM. StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $767.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Gentherm by 952.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Gentherm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

