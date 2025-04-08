New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 11608012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. The trade was a 2.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

