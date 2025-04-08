Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 823.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after buying an additional 671,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after buying an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $972,637,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.