Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 465,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Incyte makes up approximately 1.4% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $32,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,292,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,561.36. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,831.23. This represents a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INCY

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.