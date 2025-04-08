Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $48.25 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $48,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,347,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,658,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $6,667,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $315.93 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.43 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,462.62. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

