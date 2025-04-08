Piper Sandler Lowers Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $22.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 11.6 %

PLAY opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $723.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.86. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.77 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,845,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,249,000 after buying an additional 135,095 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 476,662 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,768.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,146,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,890 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 727,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after buying an additional 85,820 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 567,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 323,595 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

