Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $290.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.23.

AAPL stock opened at $186.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.82. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

