TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $238.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.65. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $9.73.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 830,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 678,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 122,039 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 40,952 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 227,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 59,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

