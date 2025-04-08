Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Price

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HTGC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HTGC

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.13. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.