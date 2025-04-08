Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 5,214 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Greenland Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for 1.6% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:ED opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

