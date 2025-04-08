Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 249,433 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Greenland Capital Management LP lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249,433 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises 1.2% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 160,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 14.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 80,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,668.26. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Crockett III sold 1,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $52,627.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,186.40. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,140 shares of company stock valued at $173,005. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

